Council considering ordinance to rename JPD headquarters after the late Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is considering an ordinance to rename Jackson Police Department headquarters after the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

Tuesday, two ordinances were introduced by Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The council referred the measures to its Public Property Renaming and Special Recognitions Ad-Hoc Committee, which is chaired by Stokes.

The measures are being combined into one measure, a move that was not opposed by Stokes or the mayor.

“It was a sad day when we lost Chief Sheriff Lee Vance, and from talking to the family and receiving calls from people who worked at the sheriff’s department, the city of Jackson and throughout, they all stated with one voice that this would be the right thing to do,” Stokes said.

“You can’t replace a life. And I know so many of us wish Chief Sheriff Lee Vance was still here, but what we have to do is try to celebrate his life... and to have this honor bestowed upon Lee Vance would be a step in the right direction.”

Stokes said the idea was not his and credited former Mayor Tony Yarber for first speaking about the idea publicly.

In a Tweet, Yarber urged the council to name a building after the late sheriff, rather than the traditional naming of a street. “Y’all give anybody a street,” he said. “We want a BUILDING named after him. And don’t let it take forever to do!!”

The proposed ordinances will now be reviewed by the city’s Planning Department. It will be up to Stokes to call a committee meeting so the ordinance can be voted out and sent back to the council.

For his part, Stokes said he would move forward on the ordinance as quickly as possible. “It’s a sad situation when you think about us losing a young man who loved this city, this county, this state, this country, and the world,” he said. “But God has never done anything wrong... God is still in the blessing business, and it was God’s decision (to take) Lee home.”

