Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Clinton Public School District reports 7 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Clinton Public School District
Clinton Public School District(Clinton Public School District)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Clinton Public School District, seven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

CPSD says six of the seven people who tested positive are students, while the other is a district employee.

  • one student at Northside
  • one student at Lovett
  • one student at Clinton High School
  • one student at Clinton Success Center
  • two students at Sumner Hill

According to the district, school administrators have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

As of August 17, the district’s total positive cases since the school year began comes to 20. For more information, please visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshand Crisler sworn in as interim sheriff.
Marshand Crisler named interim Hinds Co. sheriff
Carol Jackson
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Supervisor David Archie.
Meeting recessed following outburst from Supervisor David Archie
The scene of the bus crash.
School bus involved in crash in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Monoclonal antibody therapy is a laboratory produced treatment for mild to moderate cases of...
Clinic offering monoclonal antibody trial for kids 12 and under
UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks outside a second field hospital set up at UMMC to...
Samaritan’s Purse responding to ‘a disaster of our own making’