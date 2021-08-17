Clinton Public School District reports 7 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Clinton Public School District, seven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

CPSD says six of the seven people who tested positive are students, while the other is a district employee.

one student at Northside

one student at Lovett

one student at Clinton High School

one student at Clinton Success Center

two students at Sumner Hill

According to the district, school administrators have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

As of August 17, the district’s total positive cases since the school year began comes to 20. For more information, please visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

