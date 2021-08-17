Clinic offering monoclonal antibody trial for kids 12 and under

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson clinic is countering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in children with monoclonal antibody therapy.

Last November, U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the therapy in adults, but Quinn Healthcare is participating in a clinical trial offering the same Eli Lilly treatment in children 12 and under.

The youngest child to participate is 11 months, and the clinic says they’ve seen all races.

Family Nurse Practioner Alisha McArthur Wilkes explains how it works.

“Our bodies build normal or natural antibodies,” Wilkes said. “This therapy introduces the body to antibodies that block COVID-19 from attacking normal cells. That way, when it replicates, it won’t be replicating those bad cells that cause problems with the lungs, kidneys, and heart.”

Wilkes said that if a child is diagnosed with Coronavirus, they should begin this treatment within three days.

“The dosage is based on weight,” she said. “It’s an IV infusion into the arm, infused over the course of 16-17 minutes. That’s it. We monitor the child during the treatment and 85 days after,” she said. "

And so far, not one patient has gotten worse, the NP says; all have improved.

“The kids have come in, they’re not eating well, they’re feeling terrible, headaches, coughing, stomach aches, vomiting, they receive the infusion, and within 2-3 days, those symptoms are almost absolute,” she said.

“The children are doing very well, at a quick rate,” Research Coordinator Jalyn Thompson said. “A lot of parents think that they can do something over the counter and on their own, but it’s better to bring them in, wherever you go, and just get your child checked out.”

When it comes to protecting yourself from COVID-19, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the best way is to get vaccinated.

But for those who cannot for whatever reason, Dobbs says monoclonal antibody treatments may offer help.

“That is such an effective way to keep out of the hospital and also to prevent death,” Dobbs said.

Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatments can be used to treat those with mild to moderate infections.

They are not effective in treating severe infections.

Quinn Healthcare is reportedly one of two clinics in Central Mississippi offering this free clinical trial therapy for children.

With the increase of new COVID-19 cases among children, the clinic wants parents to know this option is available.

“Most of the patients have tested negative after day 5 of this treatment,” Wilkes said. “Parents have been very cooperative and thankful that they’ve received this option for their children.”

