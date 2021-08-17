Baby Faces
Child shot by stray bullet while playing in yard in Simpson Co.

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was shot while playing in the yard, according to Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Goshen Road in Magee.

Witnesses say 18-year-old Cedrick Norwood and another person under 18 were firing guns while standing in the street on the bridge on Goshen Road.

The two left the scene on white scooters when they were confronted by the victim’s grandparent.

Both were taken into custody. Charges are currently pending.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

