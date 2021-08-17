138 luxury apartment community opens in Northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Developers say the second phase of the mixed-use Quarter development is now open.

StateStreet Group in Jackson has announced the completion of the Quarter House, a 138-unit apartment complex along Lakeland Drive that is part of the Quarter development.

The Quarter House represents the second phase of the project. The first phase included transforming the front five buildings at the Lakeland site into a mixed-use development, with businesses downstairs and loft apartments on the second floor.

The project is located at the intersection of Lakeland Drive and Ridgewood Road, behind the Quarter shopping center. The shopping center and a number of buildings behind it were initially built in the 1970s but have declined in recent years.

“We saw an opportunity and a need for revitalizing and growing this unique landmark,” said Justin Peterson, general counsel for StateStreet Group. “It’s been so exciting to modernize the property and see it thrive once again.”

The second phase includes a four-story facility with 138 high-end apartments, 3,000-square-feet of in-building amenity space for residents.

Amenities include a courtyard, swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge, dog park and walking trail.

The apartments “will be very comparable to what you might see in a luxury apartment development - modern stainless kitchens, granite countertops,” Peterson said previously. “The majority of units will feature balconies and have big bay windows.”

Quarter House was designed by SK+1 Architecture, out of Washington, D.C., and Silver Studio Architects of Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.