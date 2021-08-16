WATCH LIVE: Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting resumes following morning recess

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors resumes following protests from Supervisor David Archie Monday morning.

Monday morning, Archie protested the inclusion of minutes regarding an item to vote him out as board vice president and president-elect at a previous board meeting.

Archie has not been removed from his position.

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.