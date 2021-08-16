Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting resumes following morning recess

David Archie meeting
David Archie meeting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors resumes following protests from Supervisor David Archie Monday morning.

Monday morning, Archie protested the inclusion of minutes regarding an item to vote him out as board vice president and president-elect at a previous board meeting.

Archie has not been removed from his position.

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ dies of COVID complications
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Charley Williams, Interim Public Works Director
Williams expected not to be reappointed as Jackson public works director
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Parcel Drive.
JPD: 23-year-old dead in overnight shooting

Latest News

Tracking TS Fred this afternoon.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast
WATCH LIVE: Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting resumes
David Reed, left, of Pittsburg, and Maria Agresta Workman, of Maryland checking equipment...
UMMC to begin monoclonal antibody treatment in field hospital
Supervisor David Archie.
Meeting recessed following outburst from Supervisor David Archie