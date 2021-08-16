Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrolman was injured after flipping his vehicle on Highway 18 Sunday night, according to darkhorsepressnow.com.

Darkhorsepress says the wreck occurred around the 4600 block of Highway 18 near the Johns community in Rankin County.

According to officials, the trooper is expected to recover from his injuries.

