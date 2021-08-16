Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates

Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in Dallas and San Antonio put in place as new infections soar and students begin returning to school.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge and hospitals are stretched thin.

Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court — which is entirely composed of elected Republican justices — halts mask requirements that county leaders in Dallas and San Antonio put in place as new infections soar and students begin returning to school.

Texas reported more than 11,500 patients hospitalized with the virus Sunday, the most since January.

The ruling is temporary pending a court hearing, though the timing of a final ruling is unclear.

Officials in Houston and Austin, as well as public school districts, had also imposed mask mandates despite Abbott prohibiting local governments from reverting back to pandemic restrictions.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said last week that Texas and Florida accounted for nearly 40 percent of new virus hospitalizations nationwide.

The COVID-19 death toll has started soaring again as the delta variant tears through the nation’s unvaccinated population and fills up hospitals with patients, many of whom are younger than patients typically were during earlier phases of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ passes away
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Parcel Drive.
JPD: 23-year-old dead in overnight shooting
Charley Williams, Interim Public Works Director
Williams expected not to be reappointed as Jackson public works director
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County

Latest News

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2
People are chasing aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: People chase aircraft at Kabul airport
A sign warns of low water levels at a boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts
Officials say two people are dead and one woman was severely burned after a large gas line fire...
Pipeline blast kills 2, injures 1 in Arizona