Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two young sisters were shot Sunday afternoon while they were sitting in a parked car.

Police say the girls, ages 6 and 7, were shot by an unknown assailant.

The 7-year-old died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Police said the younger 6-year-old sister is fighting for her life at the hospital

Investigators do not think the little girls or their mother were targets in the shooting and are still looking for the gunman.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ passes away
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Parcel Drive.
JPD: 23-year-old dead in overnight shooting
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
Charley Williams, Interim Public Works Director
Williams expected not to be reappointed as Jackson public works director

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
Jackson, Mississippi
Order requiring Jackson employees to get vaccinated begins Monday
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
WLBT at 6a - 8/16/21
WLBT at 6a - 8/16/21