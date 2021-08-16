Baby Faces
Parents pulling students out of school systems due to mask mandates

In-person to homeschool
In-person to homeschool
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rising COVID numbers in the classrooms are causing some schools to change their policies. As you can imagine, not all parents are happy with the changes.

Alabama State Board of Education member, Dr. Wayne Reynolds says he continues to encourage local control. If parents don’t agree with decisions, he encourages them to go to their school district board of education meetings to express their concerns, politely.

But, some parents have taken control and removed their children from the school systems entirely.

Tara Murphree, a mother of three, says since she wants a choice she gave one to her children, she says her kindergartener’s response made her cry.

“He said I do not want to wear a mommy mask. It hurts my heart,” says Murphee.

Laura Leigh Prater, mother of three, said before masks were mandated at Athens City Schools she would pull her children out if they were ever mandated. The day the mandate was put into place she unenrolled her children, completely removing them from the school district.

“It is not what I wanted, but when I say something I mean it,” says Prater.

Murphree says they are even taking a financial hit to stand up for what they believe in.

“My husband has had to quit his job to homeschool our children. So we are taking a financial hit,” says Murphee.

Both say they will consider sending their children back to the classroom once the mask mandate has been lifted.

“We will see... I know for my sanity and for them to be with their friends. Absolutely. I love that school system. I told them that I did that night. I do not have anything bad to say except for us not having the choice to decide to mask our kids,” says Prater.

