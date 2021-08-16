Baby Faces
Order requiring Jackson employees to get vaccinated begins Monday

Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Ashley Garner
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anyone employed by the city of Jackson will be working under new restrictions Monday. The new guidelines include a vaccine mandate.

The executive order, which takes effect Monday, requires all city employees to get vaccinated and prove their status by August 31.

Unvaccinated workers or those who choose not to show proof must take a COVID-19 test once a week.

Workers could be terminated if they don’t comply.

Unvaccinated workers will also be required to wear masks at all times while interacting with co-workers and the public.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba cited the rising number of delta variant cases in Hinds County as the reason for the measure.

“With the escalating COVID numbers in our city, with challenges of transmissibility of the virus within city departments, we felt alongside the COVID task force that this was a prudent and necessary move for the city to make,” Lumumba said.

A citywide mask mandate remains in effect.

