Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the tropics, we have Fred, Grace and Henri. Henri is in the Atlantic, Grace is in the Caribbean and Fred is inland over the southeast and weakening. The good news on Henri and Grace is that they are not coming here. They will maintain their distance from us. Grace is headed for Mexico or Texas and Henri is likely to stay out to sea. The rest of this week will be typical summertime where with highs in the lower to middle 90s and morning lows in the 70s. We can expect partly sunny skies with afternoon and evening thunderstorms randomly popping up and raining themselves out. Average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:26am and the sunset is 7:42pm.

