Meeting recessed following outburst from Supervisor David Archie

Supervisor David Archie.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chaos and confusion reigned supreme again at a Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Monday, the meeting was recessed until 1:30 p.m., following an outburst from District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

This time, Archie was protesting minutes from the July 19 meeting, a meeting that also was abruptly ended when Archie began making protests.

At the heart of the matter are minutes related to an agenda item from that meeting to remove Archie as vice president and as president-elect.

Because of Archie’s protests, the measure was never brought up and the quorum was lost when three supervisors exited the chambers.

Archie said the minutes were illegal because it was unclear what action was taken at that meeting.

“We have some illegal minutes that we received this morning concerning what took place on July 19,” he said Monday. “The question was asked was anything heard and the answer was no. You’re not going to play games with the people... You can stop this meeting and we can handle it, or we will not carry on today.”

Archie was speaking to Board President Credell Calhoun. At the July 19 meeting, Calhoun made two motions, neither of which could be heard by the public. He also left his seat to speak privately with Chancery Clerk Eddie Jean Carr, who maintains the minutes from the meetings.

Archie claims that Calhoun relinquished control of the meeting when he left his seat and that anything said to Carr could not be included in the minutes.

“First of all, we don’t know when the minutes were recorded. It is my understanding that the chancery clerk is saying he came down and whispered to her in her ear. The chancery clerk stated that the president came down to her and whispered in her ear votes that were taken by the board. That was totally illegal. He can not leave his seat to do business of the county,” Archie said, during Monday’s recess. “Once he leaves his seat, I become president of the board, and I surely did not relinquish the seat... to him after he went down to speak to Ms. Carr.”

The minutes in question, though, say that it was unclear what action was taken at the July 19 meeting. According to a copy of the minutes provided to the press, no discussions between Carr and Calhoun were mentioned.

We reached out to Archie for further comment and he could not be reached.

Calhoun also was unavailable for comment.

In other news, the board is expected to vote on an interim sheriff. It was not known who would be appointed. However, some sources say Marshand Crisler, the former Jackson Ward 6 councilman would be named.

Crisler and his father were at the meeting Monday prior to it being recessed.

Crisler declined to comment on whether he would be appointed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

