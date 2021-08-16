Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee signed an executive order Monday to allow parents to opt their child out of a local mask mandate required by a school or health board.

During a press conference, Governor Bill Lee said the most important tool to fight the pandemic is a vaccine. He encouraged Tennesseeans who have not been vaccinated to consider being vaccinated.

Executive Order 84 gives parents the ultimate decision-making for their child’s health and well-being.

Lee also said he will not be calling a special session at this time.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton called for a special session focused on school mask mandates. In a letter to the governor last week, Sexton said he wants the legislature to convene and address “misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials.”

Some Tennesee lawmakers are weighing in on Executive Order 84 with mixed reactions.

Tennessee Representative Antonio Parkinson released the following statement regarding the executive order:

‘How do you say decisions on community health should be made locally and in the very same breath and sentence remove local control in regards to children wearing masks at school? Many children in Shelby County and across the state live in multigenerational households. More and more children are requiring hospitalization when contracting Covid and can easily transmit the virus to parents and other family members whom they may come in contact with. These conditions may prove debilitating or fatal for a child or their family members. I disagree with the executive order and it is irresponsible. The goal is to stop the spread of the virus in Tennessee. This executive order in no way will curb the spread of the virus. As a matter of fact, it may accelerate the spread of Covid in our state.”

Senator Brian Kelsey tweeted:

I’m grateful for the relief the governor provided today to children in Shelby County and throughout the state. Every child’s situation is different, and parents know what’s best for their children. pic.twitter.com/YzwB5pA14N — Brian Kelsey (@BrianKelsey) August 16, 2021

Below is a tweet from Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.

I can’t believe how shocked I am. Shocked, angry, and sad. What’s your bottom line, Bill? https://t.co/IARHj04IC6 — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) August 16, 2021

View Executive Order 84 below.

