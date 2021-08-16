Jackson’s gun shows draw criticism as homicide number continues to climb

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people flooded into the Trademart Building Sunday for a gun show.

Great Southern Gun and Knife Shows hosted the event and offered anything you’d need for hunting or shooting.

With six killings in the first two weeks of August and 92 homicides so far this year, some Jackson residents believe there are too many guns on the streets and that gun shows in the city are promoting violence.

But the show organizer of this weekend’s event, Shawn Bean, said these events are not to blame for the city’s crime issues.

He said the background checks that they conduct on-site prevent guns from going into the wrong hands.

Bean also said the event has a major impact on Jackson’s economy.

“It brings in many, many thousands of dollars and tax money and revenue for the state and local businesses as well,” Bean said.

Gun shows have not been a popular event for some local and city leaders. In fact, a gun show in Jackson four months ago was met with protestors.

“I think they’re protesting the wrong place and need to work on the criminal justice system, keep offenders in jail, and not let them out.”

There were no protestors Sunday, but there are still some people who shared their feelings about today’s event.

“It’s pushing the wrong message to where it’s just saying, ‘hey, this might be a problem, but also we need to make money,’” Jackson resident John Hendricks said.

Hendricks is an event organizer for the group “Peace in the Streets,” which meets every month to pray for an end to gun violence in the Capital City. He said holding gun shows in Jackson is problematic.

“The message that I think it says is just ‘oh, we’re constantly supplying something that we know is killing,’” he said. “Of course, we know that guns don’t kill people. People kill people, but it’s an accessibility thing.”

He said, even with background checks, you never really know what someone’s mindset or environment is like when they pick up a gun. But Bean disagrees.

“Guns on the streets are stolen from people’s cars, businesses, and things like that,” Bean said. “They’re not coming to the show to buy a gun because they can’t do the background check, and they would be denied.”

Hendricks admitted the city could use the revenue from gun shows but said lives are more important than money.

“You really can’t even give people jobs or do this or do that without the people,” he said. “The people are the most important thing.”

Great Southern Gun and Knife Shows plans to hold another event in Jackson December 11th-12th.

Hendricks said he thinks future shows should move to other nearby cities until Jackson gets its violent crime issue under control.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.