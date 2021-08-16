Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: Slightly below average today, heating up by the weekend

Periods of showers & storms likely through the 7-day forecast...
It's busy out in the tropics! Fortunately, no direct, local impacts are anticipated at this...
It's busy out in the tropics! Fortunately, no direct, local impacts are anticipated at this time from any of the three systems we are tracking...(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re starting off the new work and school week with seasonable and muggy conditions! Temperatures walking out the door will be in the low-mid 70s this morning, but will reach near the 90° mark later this afternoon. We have lots of moisture to work with due to the stalled front to our NW and Tropical Storm Fred to our SE, so anticipate the potential for scattered showers and storms later today.

Although Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall today or tonight along the coast of Florida, no direct, local impacts are anticipated as we will remain on the west side of the center of circulation. As Fred works northward through mid-week, we’ll temporarily see a decrease in storm coverage Tuesday as highs lift back into the low 90s. By Wednesday and Thursday, however, disturbances working overhead will allow for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, despite temperatures still reaching the low-mid 90s.

In this time, what are now Tropical Depression Grace and Tropical Depression Eight will have likely intensified to tropical storm strength... Fortunately, no direct, local impacts are in the forecast. A ridge of high pressure will steer Grace to the west as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and we’ll be heating up and drying out by the weekend. Temperatures from Saturday through the start of next week will top out in the mid 90s as a result!

