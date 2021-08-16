First Alert Forecast: Slightly below average today, heating up by the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re starting off the new work and school week with seasonable and muggy conditions! Temperatures walking out the door will be in the low-mid 70s this morning, but will reach near the 90° mark later this afternoon. We have lots of moisture to work with due to the stalled front to our NW and Tropical Storm Fred to our SE, so anticipate the potential for scattered showers and storms later today.

Although Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall today or tonight along the coast of Florida, no direct, local impacts are anticipated as we will remain on the west side of the center of circulation. As Fred works northward through mid-week, we’ll temporarily see a decrease in storm coverage Tuesday as highs lift back into the low 90s. By Wednesday and Thursday, however, disturbances working overhead will allow for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, despite temperatures still reaching the low-mid 90s.

🌊 It's busy out in the tropics this AM!



Later today, TS Fred will make landfall along Florida's coast while TD Grace & TD Eight likely strengthen to tropical storm strength...



In this time, what are now Tropical Depression Grace and Tropical Depression Eight will have likely intensified to tropical storm strength... Fortunately, no direct, local impacts are in the forecast. A ridge of high pressure will steer Grace to the west as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and we’ll be heating up and drying out by the weekend. Temperatures from Saturday through the start of next week will top out in the mid 90s as a result!

