Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.(Source: News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ dies of COVID complications
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Charley Williams, Interim Public Works Director
Williams expected not to be reappointed as Jackson public works director
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Parcel Drive.
JPD: 23-year-old dead in overnight shooting

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
A WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by recreating his parachute jump on D-day.
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Republican lawmakers raise concerns with new military vaccine mandate.
Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate