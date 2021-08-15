Baby Faces
Williams to not be reappointed as Jackson public works director

Charley Williams, Interim Public Works Director
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sources within the city of Jackson say Charles Williams will not be reappointed as public works director.

Williams, who was appointed to the position in fall 2020, oversaw the city’s response to the winter water crisis and problems at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

It was not known who would replace him.

On Friday, the budget hearing for the public works department was abruptly canceled.

It was not known if the cancelation was related to Williams’ removal.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he was not ready to comment on the news, and would make an announcement at a later date.

He said all department heads within the city are currently serving on an interim basis.

Lumumba was reelected this summer and must name new department heads as part of his new administration.

On August 2, the mayor tapped Louis Wright to serve as his next chief administrative officer, replacing interim CAO Marlin King.

All appointees must be confirmed by the city council.

Natchez man confesses to killing baby’s mother following hostile phone call
Hundreds come out to celebrate life of Sheriff Lee Vance, thanking him for a job well done
Hundreds come out to celebrate life of Sheriff Lee Vance, thanking him for a job well done
