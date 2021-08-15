Baby Faces
Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore

Saints with 6 turnovers against Baltimore
Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints caught the turnover bug in Baltimore to the tune of six giveaways against the Ravens. New Orleans lost three fumbles, and threw three interceptions.

All those turnovers led to a Saints loss, 17-14.

Tyler Huntley scored on a 7-yard QB keeper to give Baltimore the victory. His score made it 15-14. The Ravens converted on a two-pointer after the Huntley touchdown.

The Black and Gold’s first touchdown of the game came courtesy of a Tony Jones, Jr. 18-yard touchdown run.

The second touchdown of the first half, a Jameis Winston to Lil’Jordan Humphrey 8-yard connection.

Winston went 8-of-12, 96 yards, TD pass, and an interception.

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints. He went 8-of-12 passing, 81 yards, and one interception.

A notable development for the Saints pregame was the return of Michael Thomas. He’s been rehabbing his ankle in Philadelphia, but made the trip to Baltimore to be with the Black and Gold.

Coach Payton and Thomas have been in contact recently after a riff developed over how the receiver was handling his rehab.

