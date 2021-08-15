Some receive 3rd vaccine dose following recent CDC recommendation for immunocompromised

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval Friday to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people.

Some Mississippians got their third shot Saturday at the Central Mississippi Health Services’ vaccination clinic.

The CDC’s recommendation only applies to immunocompromised people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. They did not approve a third dose for other fully vaccinated people or for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additionally, the CDC recommended vulnerable Americans get the additional dose at least 28 days after getting the initial two shots.

Based on the state’s recent surge in cases and hospitalizations, vaccine recipient Sannie Snell said she wanted to get her third dose right away.

“I feel like this is life-saving for me,” Snell said.

The Mississippi Department of Health said Thursday that the state surpassed all previous highs in the number of those hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the nearly 1,500 hospitalized, almost 90% are not vaccinated.

Snell said she’s concerned by the number of people in the state who refuse to get the shot.

“You might have a few side effects from this, like maybe you’ll be tired, but it is better than death. This is death - this COVID variant,” Snell said.

Saturday’s clinic fell on the same day that Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance was laid to rest.

Vance died from Covid-19 complications last week, even after getting the vaccine.

“I served under Vance at JPD and as sheriff for Hinds County,” Hinds County Deputy Sheriff Tonia Williams said.

Williams said Vance’s death influenced her decision to get a booster shot Saturday.

“Think about your family. I have a mother who is 93,” Williams said. “If you have older family members, you don’t want to give them COVID. If you come on and get vaccinated, I think you can save us.”

Central Mississippi Health Services’ efforts put a total of 23 shots into arms Saturday. Eight of those were booster doses.

The group plans to hold additional vaccination events the next two Saturdays.

