First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Fred forecast to make landfall along the FL coast tomorrow

Busy evening in the tropics
Busy evening in the tropics(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Numerous showers and storms are on the radar this evening. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy downpours, lightning, and potentially gusty winds. With some storms being slow movers, localized flash flooding can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it’s hot where we don’t have the rain and cooler for those being impacted by the rain cooled air. Overnight, a few lingering showers/storms are possible, but most should fizzle out with temperatures falling to the low 70s.

Tropical Storm Fred is on track to make landfall tomorrow afternoon likely along the FL panhandle. Fred will continue to move inland and will weaken as it does so. Since Fred will be well out to the east, we aren’t really expecting any impacts from it especially with us being on the western side of the system. Here in central MS, you can expect another chance to see scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of the work week looks hot and humid with the chance for afternoon/evening showers. Some models suggest that a front could begin to creep in by late next weekend, but it’s too soon for specifics at this time. Grace has weakened quite a bit thanks to the land interaction of the Caribbean islands. Tropical Depression Grace will continue to follow a similar path to Fred through the Caribbean and will likely struggle due to the mountainous terrain. By late-week, Grace is expected to emerge into the Gulf. It’s uncertain at this time where Grace will track from there, but it’s something we will continue to watch.

