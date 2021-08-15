First Alert Forecast: steamy on Sunday with scattered showers & storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most of the showers and storms that have been on the radar this evening should fade away overnight, but we will keep a slight chance for a few to linger during the overnight hours. Otherwise, it will be humid tonight as temperatures dip to the lower and middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Another summery day is in the forecast for Sunday. It will be hot and muggy out with near average high temperatures in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours as a front nears the region to the north. There’s no need to cancel outdoor plans tomorrow, but have a backup plan in case you have to temporarily move indoors to dodge a downpour or storm.

We are tracking the remnants of Fred this evening since it’s a poorly organized system. It is expected to regain tropical storm strength as it moves over the warm Gulf waters. The latest track has shifted landfall a bit to the west. At this point, Fred could make landfall overnight Monday and into Tuesday potentially along the MS, AL, or FL coast. Even though a few of our counties are under the forecast cone, we are still forecast to be on the western side of the center of circulation which is the drier side. Most of the impacts from the system will be felt east of us. However, tropical moisture will increase as Fred moves inland. So, we already have the chance to see scattered showers into the start of next week that won’t be directly associated with Fred. Tropical Storm Grace looks impressive this evening. Grace will follow a similar path to Fred through the Caribbean before emerging into the Gulf on Thursday. It’s too soon to say if we will see local impacts from Grace, but it’s something we are keeping an eye on.

