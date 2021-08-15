First Alert Forecast: scattered storms expected today as we wrap up the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s forecast will likely feature more steamy conditions with scattered storms. Temperatures are forecast to work their way to the lower 90s this afternoon under partly to mainly cloudy skies. With a front just to the north of the area, scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected today, especially into this afternoon hours. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Since some of these storms could be slow movers while producing heavy downpours, I can’t completely rule out a few areas of localized flash flooding.

Now that #Fred is over the SE Gulf, it's trying to re-organize itself & will likely become a tropical storm sometime today.



Good news is the latest track has shifted back to the east! Most of the rain and wind impacts from Fred will likely be felt out towards AL & FL. #mswx pic.twitter.com/OJuTuUZmte — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) August 15, 2021

Fred is expected to get better organized today and regain tropical storm strength. The latest forecast track has Fred making landfall along the AL coast or FL panhandle tomorrow afternoon. We are still forecast to remain on the west side of Fred. So, we really won’t see impacts from the system considering most of the impacts will be felt east of the circulation. However, we are still expecting scattered showers and storms around here tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The rest of the work week looks very summery. It will be hot and humid each day with seasonal highs in the lower 90s. With the intense heating of the day, we will likely watch out for the potential for pop-up downpours/storms each afternoon. Tropical Storm Grace continues to follow a similar path to Fred through the Caribbean and is expected to emerge into the Guld by Thursday or so. It’s too soon to say if Grace will impact our area, but it’s something we continue to monitor.

