8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ passes away

RALEIGH, Miss. (WLBT) - An 8th grader at Raleigh Junior High has died.

The announcement was made Saturday on the Raleigh High School Lion Pride Band’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness, and a broken heart, that I announce the passing of one of my 8th grade band students,” the post reads.

The teenager was described as “the perfect student” and that “every teacher loved her and wanted 30 more just like her.”

The post then asked for prayers for Raleigh Junior High, their band “and especially the family as they deal with this.”

The news comes weeks after the school’s former band director lost his battle with COVID. His wife would also pass from COVID days later.

