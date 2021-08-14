Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Parent attacks teacher over mask mandate outside Calif. school

By KOVR Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California was hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by a parent angry over the school’s mask policy.

Police say an angry parent attacked a 6th grade teacher during student pickup Wednesday outside Sutter Creek Elementary in Sutter Creek, California.

According to school district leaders, the father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask at school, initially confronted the principal. When the male teacher intervened, he was allegedly attacked. He was left bleeding with bruises and cuts to his head and face.

“There’s a part of me that’s not surprised, and there’s a part of me that’s just completely shocked. But to everyone’s defense, I just think emotions are really high right now,” said Superintendent Tori Gibson of the Amador County Unified School District.

District policy says students are required to wear masks indoors. Teachers and staff who are vaccinated can go maskless but must be wearing a mask when students are present.

Gibson says the accused father saw teachers without masks and got angry.

Police are investigating the incident and will send their findings to the district attorney’s office. It’s not confirmed whether the parent was arrested or is facing any charges.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck
JPD: Man shot to death while trying to break in vehicle
Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested...
Woman shoots into home trying to kill boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder
Clinton cop opens fire during shootout between two groups, man injured
Gov. Tate Reeves
Reeves announces plans to increase healthcare staff amid rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression