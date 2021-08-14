Natchez man confesses to killing baby’s mother following hostile phone call

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has died after a hostile phone call turned physical early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 911 was called around 3 a.m. after neighbors heard gun shots at 206 County Club Drive.

When police arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot to her sternum. Devonica Hammett, 25, would die at the scene.

She was the mother of three children.

After an investigation, it was discovered that Hammett had been in a “verbal altercation” via phone with her child’s father, Devonte M. Jackson, 28.

Jackson then allegedly drove to 206 County Club Drive where the verbal altercation turned physical, resulting in the death of Hammett.

He later turned himself in before 9:30 a.m. and gave a full confession. The gun believed to be used in the crime has been recovered.

“Our hearts in prayers go out to all the family members involved in this incident,” read a press release by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. “Unfortunately, we see crimes like this happen way to often in today’s time.”

Jackson is being held at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office where he is charged with murder.

