Joshua Archie found guilty in 2012 Party City murder case
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County jury found Joshua Archie guilty of capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Friday.
Archie was charged with the shooting death of 68-year-old Robert Adams during a robbery at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.
He was released after two mistrials in 2019 on a $250,000 bond.
Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.