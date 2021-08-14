Baby Faces
Joshua Archie found guilty in 2012 Party City murder case

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County jury found Joshua Archie guilty of capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Friday.

Archie was charged with the shooting death of 68-year-old Robert Adams during a robbery at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.

Archie was charged with shooting Adams during an armed robbery.
Archie was charged with shooting Adams during an armed robbery.(FAMILY)

He was released after two mistrials in 2019 on a $250,000 bond.

Ward was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.
Ward was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.(Madison County Detention Center)

Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.

