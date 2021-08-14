Joshua Archie found guilty in 2012 Party City murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County jury found Joshua Archie guilty of capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Friday.

Archie was charged with the shooting death of 68-year-old Robert Adams during a robbery at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.

He was released after two mistrials in 2019 on a $250,000 bond.

Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.

