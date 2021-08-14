Healthcare clinics seeing an increase in the number of people coming in to get tested in light of record-breaking COVID surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, Mississippi set another record for COVID-19 cases.

The state department of health reported 5,023 cases.

As the virus continues to spread, workers with Central Mississippi Health Services said they’re seeing an increase in the number of people coming out to get tested.

“Yea we’ve had an increase since the Delta variant has been out,” said Dr. Janice Bacon, Director of Clinical Services with CMHS. “I would say it’s been about a 50 percent increase in testing.”

Bacon said they’re seeing adults and kids coming in to not only get tested, but they’re testing positive for COVID-19. The youngest being a newborn baby.

“We have seen an increase in the pediatric population,” said Bacon. “We’ve had as young as one month of age, all the way up to 18 to 21 years of age.”

The doctor said there’s a common dominator for the positive tests among kids.

“It’s usually a result of an adult that they’ve been exposed was positive, and as a result, they tested positive,” Bacon explained.

Bacon said a majority of people testing positive have been unvaccinated.

However, whenever those instances occur, she said they try to use it as a way to encourage people to better protect themselves from the virus.

“What we do is tell them about the precautions, look at whatever symptoms they may have, treat them for those symptoms, and then recommend that they come back to get the vaccine,” said Bacon.

The longtime medical worker expects to continue seeing more people come in for testing as new cases and variants emerge.

That’s why she’s making a plea for Mississippians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

“Because it is an airborne condition, it’s better to get the vaccine because even if you get COVID-19 and you’re vaccinated, you don’t have the severity of the symptoms, and you don’t wind up in the hospital being hospitalized,” the doctor expressed.

If a person has been exposed to COVID, or if they’re showing any of the symptoms such as fatigue, sore throat, or the chills, just to name a few, Bacon said it’s best to get tested right away.

Testing can be done on people of all ages.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.