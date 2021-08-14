First Alert Forecast: hot and muggy through the weekend with showers/storms possible

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Very summery conditions are on tap for us here in central MS today we kick off the new weekend. Temperatures should be close to average in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms are possible today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours as a front nears the region from the north and tropical moisture surges in off the Gulf. Locally heavy downpours and lightning will be possible with some storms today.

Similar conditions will follow into Sunday, but coverage in the showers and storms will likely be a tad more impressive. Have a plan B for those that have outdoor weekend plans in case you have to dodge a downpour at times! Besides the rain, it will be hot and muggy out with temperatures forecast to rise to the low 90s. This typical summer pattern of high in the lower 90s and chance for rain should also continue through the work week.

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to get better organized today and will likely regain tropical storm status at some point today. Fred is still on track to near the northern Gulf coast on Monday where it will likely make landfall near the FL/AL coastline. We are still expected to remain on the western side of the center of circulation. While direct local impacts aren’t expected from Fred, the system will bring in moisture that will lead to a better chance for showers and storms. Tropical Storm Grace has formed this morning to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Grace looks to follow a similar track to Fred through the Caribbean before nearing S Florida by Thursday or so. It’s too soon at this point is we will feel impacts from Grace, but it’s something we will monitor over the next few days.

