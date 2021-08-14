The End Zone: Week Zero

Baby Faces
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school football is finally back!

MRA vs Greenville Christian

The two-time MAIS defending champions, Mississippi Ridgeland Academy, looked to show the competition they are once again the team to beat as they faced off against Greenville Christian in their opening game.

MRA looked poised out the gate as John White connected with Street Toler to give the Patriots an early 7-0 lead. Even so, Greenville Christian looked just as good to start. The Saints responded with DJ Smith completing a 52-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell.

These two high-powered offenses put on a show as it seemed like both teams scored effortlessly. However, in the end, Greenville Christian pulled out the upset as they shocked the Patriots, winning 58-32.

Clinton Christian vs Hillcrest Christian

Clinton Christian wasted no time to score in their matchup against Hillcrest Christian. The Warriors opened the game with quarterback Ryan Gaines dropping a dime to a wide-open Joe Thomas in the end zone.

The Cougars could not quite get it going in this one as they struggled to value possessions. After failing to secure the ball on an onside kick and fumbling multiple bad snaps, Hillcrest Christian found themselves down 29-0 just six minutes into the game.

The deficit was too much to overcome as the Warriors went on to win the game 43-0.

