25-year-old woman found dead in Natchez

Devoncia Hammet, 25, was shot and killed early Saturday morning at her residence on Country...
Devoncia Hammet, 25, was shot and killed early Saturday morning at her residence on Country Club Drive, in Natchez.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Devoncia Hammet, 25, was shot and killed early Saturday morning at her residence on Country Club Drive, in Natchez.

Hammet had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hammet is the mother of three children.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.

The Sheriff’s Office dispatched the Coroner’s Office around 5 a.m. The body was found outside of the home on the lawn.

At the time, there are no reports of the children being in the home at the time of the shooting.

