Woman shoots into home trying to kill boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is behind bars after trying to shoot her boyfriend inside a home, police say.

Deanna Lashay Gentry, 29, of Jackson, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Police say Gentry fired shots at her boyfriend from her car.

The incident happened on Mary Ann Drive Thursday night.

