Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman shoots into home trying to kill boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder

Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested...
Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested last week after about a month-long investigation. Source: WLBT
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is behind bars after trying to shoot her boyfriend inside a home, police say.

Deanna Lashay Gentry, 29, of Jackson, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Police say Gentry fired shots at her boyfriend from her car.

The incident happened on Mary Ann Drive Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck
(L-R) Top: Bingham, Harness, Hines Bottom: Hughes, Jackson
5 arrested in Jackson after drive-by shooting
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
(Source: WAFB)
Infant’s remains discovered inside storage shed in Natchez
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 4,412 new cases reported Thurs.

Latest News

Remaining Steamy Through Next Week; Rain Chances To Increase
First Alert Forecast: staying steamy, trending wetter in coming days
JPD: Man shot to death while trying to break in vehicle
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: staying steamy, trending wetter
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage
UMMC officials show newly constructed field hospital in parking garage