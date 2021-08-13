Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vaccinated Veteran says getting vaccinated, masking NOT an attack on freedom

Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an...
Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an attack on personal freedoms. He says it’s necessary to get us out of this current health crisis.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green veteran who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over two weeks is speaking out about the disease and narratives of anti-masking, vaccines.

Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an attack on personal freedoms. He says it’s necessary to get us out of this current health crisis.

WBKO got an update from Bessette on Friday about his current condition.

“I’ve got a cyst on my spinal cord from the MRSA and COVID. And I’ve got to get that operated on. So they basically said, we need you to stay here this weekend. So I’m here until I think they want to do surgery like maybe Monday or Tuesday,” said Bessette.

Michael Bessette is a Bowling Green veteran who has been battling COVID-19 for the past 2 weeks. He says wearing masks,...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, August 13, 2021

“It’s not a republican or democrat thing. Everybody wants to say that, you know, we’re trying to take someone’s civil liberties because you’re asking for masks. The whole problem is, is that we’ve got a public health problem right now that we’re trying to solve,” said Bessette.

“And the only way we’re gonna solve it is with the social distancing, masking, and vaccines. And if you see before this current increase in COVID cases, we’ll use those three, and we had really good results. And now all sudden, we’re not using them,” said Bessette.

WBKO will continue to follow Michael’s recovery as he prepares for surgery next week.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck
JPD: Man shot to death while trying to break in vehicle
Clinton cop opens fire during shootout between two groups, man injured
Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested...
Woman shoots into home trying to kill boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder
Devoncia Hammet, 25, was shot and killed early Saturday morning at her residence on Country...
25-year-old woman found dead in Natchez

Latest News

Some Mississippi tenants now homeless after eviction moratorium ends/ 5 p.m.
Some Mississippi tenants now homeless after eviction moratorium ends/ 5 p.m.
Federal eviction protection ends, raising questions for renters
Federal eviction protection ends, raising questions for renters/ 5 p.m.
Patrice/Remembering Lee Vance 6 p.m.
Patrice/Remembering Lee Vance 6 p.m.
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Parcel Drive.
JPD: 23-year-old dead in overnight shooting
According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Vance died from natural causes due to...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for the late Sheriff Lee Vance