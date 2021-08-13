Baby Faces
‘This city is in such need of healing’: Vigil held to honor slain daughter of Jackson firefighter

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends gathered Thursday evening to remember and pay tribute to 23-year-old Kennedy Wilson.

Wilson was shot and killed on August 8 as she traveled along Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

She was also the daughter of Jackson Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Wilson.

Families held candles in her memory and released balloons into the air. It was an emotional day for all who attended.

”It’s just time for a change,” said one attendee. “It’s time for a new journey for everybody. This city is in such need of healing right now and the way it starts healing is from within. We have to do this, we have to start this at home. We have to love our kids and show them something different than what these streets are trying to give them.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

