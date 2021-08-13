Baby Faces
Suspect who led Pearl Police on chase into Jackson facing felony charge

Crews get ready to remove car that led Pearl Police on chase into Jackson, as officers look on.
Crews get ready to remove car that led Pearl Police on chase into Jackson, as officers look on.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who led Pearl and Richland Police on a chase that ended in a Jackson neighborhood is facing a felony fleeing charge.

On August 1, authorities say an officer attempted to pull over Stedman Lowe during a routine traffic stop when Lowe took off, leading police along U.S. 49 south in Richland and back north again into Jackson.

“One of the officers tried to make a traffic stop on U.S. 49 going south, right at the city limits of Pearl and Richland. The guy wouldn’t stop and took off into Richland,” said Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn said at the time. “They went a roundabout way into Jackson and ended up where we captured him.”

Lowe, 30, eventually crashed his car, a dark-colored Nissan Altima, into trees and bushes on Mosley Avenue. That’s when he got out of the car and attempted to run away on foot.

Police quickly captured the driver and eventually booked him at the Rankin County Jail.

Lowe has since been released. However, he is facing several charges, including a felony fleeing charge and misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended license and for a window tint violation, Flynn said.

Meanwhile, a second suspect has been identified but not captured.

The passenger in Lowe’s vehicle also fled on foot after Lowe crashed.

Lowe has turned the passenger’s name over to police.

Bond information on Lowe was not immediately available.

