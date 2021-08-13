Baby Faces
South Mississippi sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 at the age of 37

George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.
George County deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19, said authorities. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A community is in mourning following the tragic death of George County sheriff’s deputy, Bobby Daffin. The 37-year-old died after battling COVID-19.

Daffin has been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized at University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his six-year-old daughter.

Daffin served the community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to the county’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” said Havard. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deputy Bobby Daffin. Bobby had been in law enforcement for 14...

Posted by George County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 13, 2021

The sheriff also noted that Daffin was a key witness in the 2010 murder trial of Brandy Williams, who was convicted of capital murder in the 2010 death of George County Sheriff Gary Welford.

People throughout South Mississippi have joined together this week to pray for Daffin and his family. On Friday, officers from Biloxi Police Department will travel to Lucedale to cook plates of red beans and rice. The plates will be sold outside the sheriff’s department with all the proceeds going to Daffin’s family.

***UPDATE TO ADD*** IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PRE-ORDER PLATES FOR YOUR GROUP OR BUSINESS, OR CALL IN YOUR ORDER FOR PICK UP...

Posted by George County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been sharing their condolences with the Daffin family and the George County Sheriff’s Department.

Sending prayers to the George County Sheriff's Department and to the family of Deputy Bobby Daffin. Deputy Daffin passed...

Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Friday, August 13, 2021

The Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of...

Posted by Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday, August 13, 2021

Prayers for the family of George County Sheriff's Office Bobby Daffin who passed away yesterday evening. Please also remember his law enforcement family who is also hurting right now.

Posted by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

