Mayor Lumumba discusses phone call with President Biden on infrastructure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is getting some high powered attention from the Oval Office to help with it’s aging infrastructure.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba briefed the media on discussions with President Joe Biden and his focus on the Capital City’s problems.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden mentioned Jackson in his comments about the $3.5 trillion dollar infrastructure bill.

President Biden said, “Never again can we allow what happened in Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi, can never let it happen again.”

Mayor Lumumba briefed the media on a phone call with the President on Wednesday to emphasize how vital improvements are needed in Jackson.

Mayor Lumumba said, “I said early on that I wanted our city to be the poster child of infrastructure because we needed to reiterate just how necessary and vital it is that we receive these resources.”

The mayor has said it will cost a billion dollars to repair Jackson’s aging water system, to repair 100 year old pipes, to update water treatment facilities and to make sure what happened during February’s ice storm that left residents without water for weeks, does not happen again.

“As I stated to the President and hold this position as we look at budgets and as we look at where we allocate funds, they are moral documents that should reflect our values, the values of the residents and we must value being able to provide safe, sustainable infrastructure that provides drinking water.

“We have to value the protections that eliminate health hazards within our community such as issues with our sewer systems. And we know that we have to improve the quality of life of our residents when we think about roads and bridges,” said Lumumba.

Lumumba says there were five other local leaders from around the country on the call with President Biden.

He called the discussion fruitful and much appreciated and says he is grateful that Jackson is on the mind of the President.

