Lincoln Co. man cashes in $95K after selecting daughter’s basketball number

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, just cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, just cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas.(LM Otero | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s Friday the 13th!

Not only is it a classic horror flick, but a date one Mississippi man can never forget.

We don’t know who the jackpot winner is, but we do know he’s from Lincoln County and $95,000 richer as of Friday the 13th.

He chose his own numbers, including his daughter’s basketball number “13” for Thursday night’s drawing. The winner said he once neglected to use the number 13 when playing and swore he’d never forget again. This time, he included her jersey number.

He purchased the winning ticket from Tobacco Mart at 217 Hwy 51 in Brookhaven. The winning numbers were 1-13-24-29-33.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is now an estimated $50,000.

Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot (the 20th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $258 million, while Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot (the 19th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $225 million.

