Kosciusko High School to go virtual for 2 weeks due to several positive COVID cases

KOSCIUSCKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko High School will go virtual starting Monday due to “several” positive COVID cases involving both students and staff.

According to a statement to parents on Friday, the high school had multiple classes that had 3 positive cases.

“We will follow the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines and move all high school classes to virtual learning beginning Monday, August 16, 2021 and continuing through Friday, Aug 27, 2021,” the statement read.

All high school activities and practices will be canceled during this time. Students and staff are asked to remain home to reduce the spreading of the coronavirus.

Students and staff will return to in-person learning starting Monday, August 30.

Billy Ellzey, Superintendent of Education in the Kosciusko School District, then encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated in order to help students and staff get back to in-person learning.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.