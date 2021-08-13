Baby Faces
JPD: Man shot to death while trying to break in vehicle

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Police say it happened Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. on Northside Drive.

Investigators say a man was trying to break into a vehicle when he was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

JPD says the owner of the vehicle was taken into police headquarters for questioning.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

