Friday night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression Fred is stuck along the Cuban coastline. It’s still expected to track into The Gulf this weekend and eventually make landfall along the Florida panhandle by Monday. Behind Fred is Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. This is still days away from reaching any land. We’ll keep an eye on this system as well. It could be an issue about a week from now, depending how it evolves and tracks. Around here, we are expecting a warm and muggy weekend, but temperatures will be near normal in the lower 90s during the days and 70s in the mornings and nights. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop, and this trend will gradually increase over the coming days. Average high is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:24am and the sunset is 7:45pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.