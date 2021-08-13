Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: staying steamy, trending wetter in coming days

Remaining Steamy Through Next Week; Rain Chances To Increase
Remaining Steamy Through Next Week; Rain Chances To Increase(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Expect more of the same to round out the work and school week – a mixture of clouds and some sunshine will take us through Friday. A scattering of showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Most showers and storms that can flare up will fall apart by midnight with lows in the 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Heading into the weekend, a weakness in the upper ridge coupled with advancing tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will give way to a better chance for scattered showers and storms. We don’t anticipate a complete washout of the weekend though. Highs will top out in the lower 90s; overnight in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A close eye will need to be kept on Tropical Depression Fred as it treks westward. If it able to hold its own, it could emerge in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, possibly making a US landfall by early next week along the Florida Gulf Coast. Locally, the system will help to increase our moisture - coupled with a stalled boundary to our north, scattered to, at times, numerous storms may flare up each afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

