Family of killed FedEx driver receives overwhelming support from community he served

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is an outpouring of support for the Federal Express driver killed Wednesday from the community he served.

Robert Williams wasn’t just a delivery man to residents of the Reunion Community, he brought joy with every package.

“I miss him already,” said Trey Herron.

The Northlake Drive resident posted video in January of Federal Express delivery driver Robert Williams dancing from his truck, laughing and smiling as the song “Memories” played in his truck.

He wanted to share with the Reunion neighborhood the positive energy he dropped off at each stop. Williams made deliveries to Herron’s home and business.

“He was just such a good dude and to have this happen it’s just really hit me hard the last couple of days, and I’ve really been struggling to get past it,” said Herron.

According to Jackson Police, the 39-year-old was shot and killed in his personal truck on Booker T. Washington Street Wednesday night. Horrifying news for the Madison community now wanting to show his family the loved he showed them.

“We’re 23 hours in, $32,000,” said Michael Waylett.

Waylett and Brent Brown are raising money through GoFundMe to support Williams’s wife and nine children.

“I think the impact that Mr. Williams made in our neighborhood is demonstrated by the outpouring of support and the overwhelming amount of money that we’ve already raised,” said Waylett.

Brown described Williams as an incredible man who he met two-and-a-half years ago.

“Everyday Robert passed by my house he would blow the horn, wave,” said Brown. “Even if I didn’t have a package he’d stop, talk to people and that’s throughout our neighborhood.”

The goal is $50,000 for the beloved driver who delivered smiles to the faces of all he met. By Friday evening, donations totaled nearly $43,000.

Meanwhile, police said no suspects have been identified.

“He was just a very, very special guy that left an unbelievable legacy,” added Herron. “I know he made a big impact on me.”

If you have any information about the fatal shooting of Robert Lee Williams, call Jackson Police or Crimestoppers.

