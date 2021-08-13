Baby Faces
Eroding bridge causing concern in Canton community

The eroded bridge causing problems in Canton.
The eroded bridge causing problems in Canton.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eroding bridge in Madison County has some community members outraged.

Residents on King Ranch Circle in Canton say they have been complaining about the bridge for months.

They think the erosion will get worse with expected rain in the coming weeks.

Many worry that passing vehicles and school buses are in danger.

Community leaders say city officials have done little to fix the problem.

“It’s ridiculous for this bridge, they patch it up, they put a little dirt here, and they think that’s all and well,” Pastor Dr. Walter Johnson said. “Look what happened. They just did this less than a couple of weeks ago and now look at it,” he said, showing the erosion.

The eroded bridge causing problems in Canton.
The eroded bridge causing problems in Canton.

We reached out to the county engineer about the issue, but have not yet received a response.

