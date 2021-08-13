Baby Faces
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,023 new cases reported Thurs.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases and 31 new deaths on August 13.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 381,147 since March 2020.

So far, 7,761 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 326,558 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Mississippi--health officials say nearly everyone with COVID has the Delta variant in the state.

Of these cases, 97 percent are among non-vaccinated people. In addition, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths are the among non-vaccinated, per July and August data. Health officials say this is because of breakthrough deaths among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 12 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,065,743 people are fully vaccinated and 2,306,395 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

