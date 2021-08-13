Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 4,085 new cases reported Wed.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,085 new cases and 36 new deaths on August 18.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 396,394 since March 2020.

So far, 7,916 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 326,558 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Mississippi--health officials say nearly everyone with COVID has the Delta variant in the state.

Of these cases, 97 percent are among non-vaccinated people. In addition, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths are the among non-vaccinated, per July and August data. Health officials say this is because of breakthrough deaths among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 12 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,083,731 people are fully vaccinated and 2,355,418 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Quarter House rendering shows plans for Lakeland Drive development.
138 luxury apartment community opens in Northeast Jackson
Carol Jackson
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
More than 20,000 students in quarantine last week after being exposed to COVID-19
Federal team sent to Tupelo to help overwhelmed doctors, nurses
Local businesses institute COVID policies as cases around the state balloon
Local businesses institute COVID policies as cases around the state balloon
Mississippi leaders react to Afghanistan situation
Mississippi leaders react to Afghanistan situation