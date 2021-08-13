Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 causes Bright Lights Belhaven Nights street fest to cancel

A crowd shot from a previous Bright Lights Belhaven Nights.
A crowd shot from a previous Bright Lights Belhaven Nights.(Greater Belhaven Foundation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular street festival will not go on due to COVID-19.

The 17th annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights street festival is canceled due to the increasing number of cases, organizers say.

Greater Belhaven Foundation released a statement Friday saying in part, “Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the Jackson area healthcare workers and hospital systems are stretched beyond capacity. While in the process of discussing and evaluating this encompassing situation, GBF was informed by The City of Jackson that the event is canceled due to the increased COVID-19 cases.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck
(L-R) Top: Bingham, Harness, Hines Bottom: Hughes, Jackson
5 arrested in Jackson after drive-by shooting
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
(Source: WAFB)
Infant’s remains discovered inside storage shed in Natchez
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,023 new cases reported Thurs.

Latest News

Clinton cop opens fire during shootout between two groups, man injured
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,023 new cases reported Thurs.
Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested...
Woman shoots into home trying to kill boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder
Remaining Steamy Through Next Week; Rain Chances To Increase
First Alert Forecast: staying steamy, trending wetter in coming days