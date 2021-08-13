COVID-19 causes Bright Lights Belhaven Nights street fest to cancel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular street festival will not go on due to COVID-19.

The 17th annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights street festival is canceled due to the increasing number of cases, organizers say.

Greater Belhaven Foundation released a statement Friday saying in part, “Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the Jackson area healthcare workers and hospital systems are stretched beyond capacity. While in the process of discussing and evaluating this encompassing situation, GBF was informed by The City of Jackson that the event is canceled due to the increased COVID-19 cases.”

