Clinton cop opens fire during shootout between two groups, man injured

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton cop fired his weapon during a shootout between two groups of people, police say.

CPD says people in two cars were shooting at each other outside a gas station when an officer inside the Circle K got involved.

CPD says the officer began returning fire towards the vehicles.

One man was shot in the arm but it’s unknown if he was shot by the officer or someone else. He’s expected to be OK and is now in police custody.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Circle K on Springridge Road.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation.

