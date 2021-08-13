Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Clinton cop opens fire during shootout between two groups, man injured

(WVUE/Raycom)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton cop fired his weapon during a shootout between two groups of people, police say.

CPD says people in two cars were shooting at each other outside a gas station when an officer inside the Circle K got involved.

CPD says the officer began returning fire towards the vehicles.

One man was shot in the arm but it’s unknown if he was shot by the officer or someone else. He’s expected to be OK and is now in police custody.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Circle K on Springridge Road.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck
(L-R) Top: Bingham, Harness, Hines Bottom: Hughes, Jackson
5 arrested in Jackson after drive-by shooting
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
(Source: WAFB)
Infant’s remains discovered inside storage shed in Natchez
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,023 new cases reported Thurs.

Latest News

A crowd shot from a previous Bright Lights Belhaven Nights.
COVID-19 causes Bright Lights Belhaven Nights street fest to cancel
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,023 new cases reported Thurs.
Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested...
Woman shoots into home trying to kill boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder
Remaining Steamy Through Next Week; Rain Chances To Increase
First Alert Forecast: staying steamy, trending wetter in coming days