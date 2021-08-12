Baby Faces
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Tate Reeves will extend Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency

By David Elliott and Lindsay Knowles
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is on the Gulf Coast today, sitting down for a one-on-one interview with WLOX’s David Elliott. In that interview, Reeves just announced that he will extend the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

It’s the first time the governor has spoken publicly since appearing at the Neshoba County Fair a few weeks ago.

Click here to watch the interview live.

On Thursday, Mississippi reported the highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

Mississippi’s current State of Emergency order was set to end at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Reeves has issued several executive orders throughout the last 17 months, with mandates requiring multiple restrictions, such as masks in public spaces and limitations on businesses.

Since March 4, 2020, Reeves has issued at least 78 executive orders and supplements to executive orders due to the COVID pandemic. The emergency executive order provides the legal framework to bring in state and federal assistance from different agencies, like the National Guard, if needed.

Reeves has previously said he would not be extending the emergency order again. However, that was before the Delta variant spread throughout the Magnolia State, causing hospitals throughout the state to be overwhelmed with COVID patients.

Calling the CDC guidelines “foolish” and “harmful,” Reeves said last month that he would not be issuing another mask mandate in Mississippi, nor would he be placing any further restrictions on businesses.

At that same event, Reeves said he would also not require that masks be worn in schools. Now, only one week into the academic year, several schools across the state have closed and are going virtual due to the rising number of COVID cases. Most recently, three South Mississippi schools made the decision this week to go virtual for 14 days due to COVID outbreaks being reported.

