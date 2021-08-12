Total Delta COVID-19 variant cases quintuple over past month in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Folks, this Delta variant is no joke. It is highly infectious and is spreading more quickly than any other strain of the virus.”

That was the message from Governor Tony Evers. On Thursday, he and Department of Health Services officials gathered for a news conference Thursday, urging COVID-19 vaccinations as the Delta variant surges in the state.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene confirmed 693 cases of the more highly transmissible Delta variant have been found to date, an increase of 275 cases from the previous week. The Delta variant has quintupled over the past month in Wisconsin.

“We are no longer in the fight against COVID-19, this is now a fight against the Delta variant and all the potential variants that could follow,” said Gov. Evers.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems-Van Dijk explained how infectious the Delta variant actually is. The original strain of COVID-19 was likely to infect two people, who were each likely to infect two people each, for a total of six. A person infected with the Delta variant is likely to infect five people, eventually totaling 25 people infected.

Health officials and Evers urged the public to wear their masks and get vaccinated.

“We are moving in the right direction, but we are also not moving fast enough,” said Willems Van Dijk.

DHS confirmed 1,460 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average up to 1,104. The seven-day rolling average for new cases has doubled in the past two weeks and is eleven times more than it was last month.

Four people have died Thursday from the coronavirus, Willems Van Dijk noted.

Health officials urge COVID-19 vaccinations

Wisconsin health officials pushed the members of the public who are unvaccinated to do so ahead of back-to-school season and the Delta variant.

Nearly half of residents have completed their vaccine series and 53% have received at least their first dose.

So far this week, 22,819 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites.

